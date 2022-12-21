King Charles is looking 'magnanimous' with bigger response to Meghan Markle

King Charles is tackling Meghan Markle and Prince Harry insults with a dignified response.
His Majesty is taking the high road as he plans to send his coronation invitation to the Sussexes.
A source told the Telegraph: “All members of the family will be welcome."
Amid this, royal expert Daniela Elser believes that this move "goes a long way towards making the Royal Family look magnanimous and warm-hearted Royal Family, willing to be the much bigger people and to look past that Netflix nonsense."
In her piece for News.au, she continued: "The same report stated even after the final episodes aired, there was no desire to make any changes to his carefully considered message in the wake of the increasingly ferocious attacks”.
"The Palace’s Sun Tzu-worthy strategy goes beyond the Sussexes’ inclusion in next year’s big day to them doing something else that has taken some by surprise. Absolutely nothing.
"The only line that has emerged from the Palace has been a firm 'no comment', a position from which they will reportedly not be budging," she noted.
