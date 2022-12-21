Jeff Brazier puts his £1.2m Essex mansion on sale after splitting from wife

Jeff Brazier has put his £ 1.2 million mansion for sale in the market after announcing on Monday he had parted ways from his wife Kate O'Dwyer earlier this year and moved home.
The property, where the couple lived with Jeff's sons, Bobby, 19, and Freddie, 18, boasts an outdoor gym, and a sprawling garden and has featured extensively on their Instagram accounts.
The modern home has rustic white panelling and a spacious patio area for entertaining.
TV star Jeff, 43, who also works as a life coach regularly shares pictures and videos of himself working out in the garden where he had a gym set up.
On Monday, Jeff shared the sad news that he and his wife Kate had split after nine years together.
On Monday, Jeff told followers he was feeling lonely after splitting from PR director Kate earlier this year.
Jeff admitted while he felt 'embarrassed' to reveal he was feeling lonely,
