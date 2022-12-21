Meghan Markle, Prince Harry nothing without their royal titles?

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield has accused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to worm their way into these elite circles.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are set to launch their new project with Netflix, have seemingly failed to convince their critics and fans with their shows and stories.



Host of the "To Di For" podcast Kinsey Schofield told Fox News Digital that Meghan and Harry discussing leadership "is like Rachel Dolezal teaching us about honesty."



Schofield said: “Reminder: Harry is only given a platform because of his DNA and Meghan only has these opportunities because of her husband's DNA. They are not in the same league as Greta Thunberg or Nelson Mandela.

"Harry and Meghan know that ‘You are who you associate with...’ – which is why they cling to their royal titles and create content like this so they can try to worm their way into these elite circles."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would be seen interviewing the world leaders in their new docuseries with Netflix.