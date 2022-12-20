Sharon Osbourne treats fans with her first glimpse after terrifying medical emergency

Sharon Osbourne treated fans with her first appearance after a terrifying medical emergency.

The TV star, 70, was taken to hospital on Friday night after she fell ill while filming a paranormal TV show with her son Jack in California.

It seems as though Sharon is feeling much better now as she enjoyed a shopping trip in Beverly Hills on Monday. She visited the James Perse store and spent time looking at all of the different clothes.

The mum-of-three wore a pair of oversized denim jeans and a cosy navy coat as she perused the shelves.

Sharon wore a black bag across her shoulder and completed her look with a pair of large black sunglasses. She held onto her purse and a bottle of Fiji water.

The TV personality opted for a makeup-free look and wore her iconic red hair in a side parting as she was seen for the first time since falling ill.

Fans became concerned for Sharon after hearing about her health scare, but the former The Talk panellist has now told fans she is safe and sound.