Meghan, Harry miss ‘most basic tenets’ in Netflix series, this could ‘come back to hurt them’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been said to miss one of the most “basic tenets” in their hotly-unveiled Netflix docu-series, said a royal expert.

During his conversation with Express, Edward Coram James said: “In crisis comms, when someone comes to us and says, 'I'm in a spot of bother, this has happened, this has happened, people on social media are saying really nasty things about me. Help.'

"One of the most basic tenets of reputation management is to show humility in the face of adversity – you show humility and you show introspection."

The Go Up CEO said explained: “If, on the other hand, you take the approach of, 'I'm not responsible for any of this, this is all one giant smear campaign against me, none of this is my fault, everyone else is lying, I'm completely innocent. It's us two who are right and the score of other people who are totally wrong,' you rarely build sympathy that way.

"And without sympathy you don't get an audience on board with your attempts at crisis management and it actually ends up making the other side much more believable than you.

He further noted: “I would argue that their lack of introspection will come back to hurt them from a reputational point of view. From a PR point of view, that is so basic that the lack of it feels deliberate."