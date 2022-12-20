Victoria Beckham wants Brooklyn to be happy with Nicola Peltz despite feud

Victoria Beckham wants nothing but the best for her son Brooklyn Beckham as she said she just wants him to be happy with Nicola Peltz despite family feud.

The fashion designer talked about the aspiring chef and his actor wife with Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast.

The host was shocked after finding out that Victoria’s 23-year-old son got married at such a young age as he said, "Hold on a second, your son's married? Isn't he 23? How old is he?"

"He's 23, yes,” Victoria answered to which he stated, "I mean congratulations but I'm terrified."

The wife of former footballer star David Beckham was asked about whether she is "trying to give advice on fame.”

"We're so close to our children, I think it's all about communication,” she said. “You're just trying to do the best that you can as a parent and support your kids.”

"You want them to be happy, hard-working, good, kind human beings, but ultimately, you know, the kids have got to do what they're going to do.

“You've just got to be there to support them and love them," Posh Spice added.