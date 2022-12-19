Prince William enjoys party with his exes to tease Kate Middleton?

There are speculations that the Prince of Wales has hurt his sweetheart as he attended his ex-girlfriend Rose Farquhar's wedding in Gloucestershire where he met with his another ex-girlfriend Olivia Hunt this week.



Rose, who's a singer, was considered William's first serious girlfriend as the exes reportedly enjoyed some romantic moments together before his now-wife Kate Middleton's entry in his life in 2003.

The future king, according to some, teased Princess Kate with his gesture as he attended the wedding of his former sweetheart. He did not even bother to take Catherine with him at the function.

William, 40, looked dapper in a black tuxedo and matching bowtie as he slipped in discreetly through the back door to witness the nuptials of his former flame.

While, Rose equally looked gorgeous in a white dress and fur shoulder detail as she tied the knot with George Gemmell at St Mary the Virgin church in Gloucestershire on Saturday.

William and Rose dated in the year 2000, after meeting at the Beaufort Polo Club in Gloucestershire after Wills finished his A-levels at Eton, and were once rumoured to have been caught by a farmer canoodling in a field.

William's another ex-girlfriend Olivia Hunt, who he met before Kate, was also present with her barrister husband Nicholas Wilkinson.

Surprisingly, Kate's alleged pre-William university beau Rupert Finch appeared with wife Natasha Rufus Issacs at the same event. Some think The Prince of Wales did not take his wife to the wedding for this reason.