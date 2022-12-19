Britney Spears’ father decides to help her ex K-Fed in writing book about parenting

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline has decided to pen a book on parenting for which he has teamed up with her father Jamie Spears.

Journalist Daphne Barak revealed that the former backup dancer asked his ex-wife’s father to help him in his book to which Jamie agreed.

Kevin is “writing a book on his experience of fatherhood,” the journalist claimed, and the singer's estranged dad has “agreed to help” as per Page Six.

The two men have reconciled their bond and “are now speaking to each other once again” after Kevin obtained a restraining order against Jamie for allegedly abusing his grandson Sean Preston.

In a recent interview with Barak, Jamie spoke of Britney’s two sons, Sean and Jayden, “I miss my two boys really, really bad. I do.”

“We were very, very close. … It’s been a tough three years without them,” he added in his first interview in decade.