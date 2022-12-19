Kate Winslet says Tom Cruise must be ‘very fed up’ of hearing how she broke his record

Kate Winslet said Tom Cruse must be “very fed up” of hearing the story of her breaking his underwater breath holding record.

The Titanic star smashed the Top Gun actor’s on-set record for holding breath underwater for the longest time while filming Avatar: The Way Of Water.

Winslet held her breath for seven-minute and 15 seconds while Cruise had a previous record of not breathing for six minutes filming an underwater stunt for Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation.

"Poor Tom," Winslet said to USA Today. "I mean, I don't know Tom at all – I've never met him in my life – but I'm sure he's getting very fed up of hearing this story of how I broke his record.”

“I loved it, though. I was amazed how good I was at it and how I just kept getting better,” she added.

Winslet stars alongside Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Weaver, Vin Diesel, Michelle Yeoh and Sigourney Weaver in the sequel of blockbuster Avatar.