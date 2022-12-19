Netflix ‘Emily in Paris’ star says Lily Collins ‘took’ his breath away in Season 3

The stunning fashion in Netflix’s upcoming Emily in Paris Season 3 managed to wow many members of the cast.

Lucien Laviscount, who plays Alfie in the romantic comedy show, told Page Six that Lily Collins, who plays the titular character, took his breath away when she stepped out in her costumes.

“I would see Lily come to set… it takes your breath away for a second,” he told outlet on Thursday, December 15th, 2022. “Everything is bigger, better and bolder [this season].”

While the show has previously featured a number of big-name brands, which includes Chanel, Christian Siriano, Kenzo, Kate Spade, See by Chloé, Virgil Abloh and Stéphane Rolland amongst others, there will also be some thrift store fashion this time around.

William Abadie, who essays the role of successful French perfumer Antoine Lambert, said costume designer Marylin Fitoussi also wanted to highlight emerging designers. “We all spent quite a bit of time in those dressing rooms and [Fitoussi] made a point to include new designers this season,” the Abadie explained.

“[It’s] a sign of the times to take the high-end designers, the new designers and also go to the thrift shop and bring in antiques and vintage pieces. It helps elevate [the show] and bring diversity in the fashion.”

Samuel Arnold, who plays Emily’s coworker Julien, also credited Fitoussi with helping shape their characters. “She just understands every character and how to bring them to life through wardrobe,” he explained. “These characters are all so different from one another and she understands all those little worlds.”

Famed costume designer Patricia Field, who worked as a consultant on the show, previously told the outlet that she does not let fashion critics distract her from her vision. “I can’t because I would get confused," she said. “I can only work from my eye, and from the inspiration I get from the actor.”

Emily in Paris Season 3 will be premiering on Netflix on December 21st, 2022.