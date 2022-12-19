Ryan Reynolds, Piers Morgan lead tributes to ‘greatest ever World Cup final’

Argentina secured a thrilling victory against France to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday.

Millions of soccer fans and celebrities took to the internet to celebrate the ‘greatest ever’ World Cup final.

Ryan Reynolds, Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher and more Hollywood stars hailed Argentina’s win against France.

The Deadpool star took to Twitter and cheered for the new football world champions. “My god, #FIFAWorldCup. This game is a gorgeous, evil curse. I love it so much make it stop.”

Talk show host Pierce Morgan tweeted, “Greatest ever World Cup Final in the greatest ever World Cup. Utterly thrilling. What an advert for the beautiful game.”

Witherspoon took to her Instagram Story and shared a short reaction video with where she was seen biting her nails as she watched the game.

The Morning Show star captioned the clip, “Watching World Cup” and added another clip after Lionel Messi scored Argentina's third goal in extra time, writing, “Wow!! Let's go @leomessi!!” with “Congrats Argentina!”

Ashton, 44, shared a picture of himself wearing an Argentinian t-shirt with the caption, “For Messi.”

Argentine-American model Camilla Morrone celebrated her team’s win with a snap of herself rocking Argentina's team jersey.

Hugh Jackman also expressed his excitement, writing, “Sensational tournament @FIFAWorldCup!!! With herculean efforts by both teams. #ArgentinaVsFrance #WorldCupFinal.”

Argentina won 4-2 on penalties, after a 3-3 draw with goals coming in normal and extra time.