Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis take kids out for last-minute holiday shopping

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are getting into the holiday spirit.

The couple was spotted doing some last-minute holiday shopping as they stepped out with their kids in Los Angeles on Saturday, December 17, 2022, per HollywoodLife.

The couple is parents to 8-year-old daughter, Wyatt, and 6-year-old son, Dimitri.

The Two and a Half Men actor donned a denim jacket over his fawn hoodie while wearing white tee underneath paired with classic blue jeans. While carrying his son in his arms, the actor wore a beanie to keep warm from the chilly weather.

The Black Swan actress on the other hand was seen rocking a bright red puffer jacket over a white shirt matching her pristine shoes. She wore some navy trousers and showed off round-frame sunnies. Wyatt twinned with her mom as she walked next to her holding her hand. The eight-year-old was dressed in a bright red sweater that had a white reindeer silhouette paired with blue trousers. Dimitri was dressed in a casual and comfy tracksuit as he clung on to dad Kutcher.

The family outing comes after Kutcher appeared on the premiere episode of Paramount+'s new health series, The Checkup With Dr. David Agus.

On the episode, the actor divulged his "terrifying, life-threatening" medical challenge revealing that he was suffering from vasculitis, a serious and rare autoimmune disease that attacks and inflames the blood vessels.

During the conversation, the actor commended wife Mila for her relentless support.

"I will say, your wife was amazing," Dr Agus, who is also his physician, said of Kunis, 39. "Just curled up there by your side. It was a beautiful thing to watch." Ashton agreed, saying about his wife of seven years, "She's the best."

Ashton and Mila will also be reprising their characters of Michael Kelso and Jackie Burkhart for the upcoming spinoff series of That ’70s show on Netflix called, That 90s Show.