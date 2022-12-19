Britney Spears shakes a leg with husband Sam Asghari in apparent swipe at father

FileFootage

Britney Spears seemingly took a veiled swipe at her father after it was reported that the singer won’t have to be deposed in her father’s conservatorship abuse case.



The Toxic singer recently danced on “Island music” with her hubby Sam Asghari in a recent social media video.

Britney wore a black skirt with red highlights while Sam rocked a black t-shirt with matching shorts.

This came after the news that the Oops!... I Did It Again hitmaker won’t have to testify in the ongoing conservator abuse.

Britney’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart told Daily Mail that they were 'pleased, but not surprised' at the court's decision to reject Jamie Spears's appeal.

“By denying the appeal ‘in full’ as to Britney’s deposition, the court of appeal order makes clear that it will not happen,” Rosengart said. “As we have maintained all along, their motion to compel was both legally meritless and morally abominable and Mr. Spears and his lawyers’ bullying and harassment should, at long last, cease.

“They have abused the process, been rebuked by the Court, and they should move on.”