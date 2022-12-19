Simu Lu gushes over girlfriend Allison Hsu: 'she's a fighter', 'passionate about all things'

Simu Lu and his girlfriend Allison Hsu are taking their romance to the next level.

Liu opened up about his relationship with his new lady love to People Magazine on Saturday, December 17, 2022, when they walked the red carpet event for the 20th Annual Unforgettable Gala at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

The actor revealed that the pair will be spending time together amid the Christmas holidays.

“Yeah, doing the whole family thing and meeting the parents thing, which no matter who you are and where you come from or anything like that, is a stressful time,” the Marvel star told the outlet.

The Shang Chi actor made his relationship Instagram official earlier this month after he shared a carousel of images of the couple during their vacation on the small island of Anguilla.

Of his beachy getaway, Liu told the outlet that it was ‘pretty awesome.’ “It was great. It's pretty cold in L.A. in December, so I got an opportunity to just marinate on a beach for a few days. [It was] pretty awesome.”

The actor, 33, also gushed about his lady love, “She's a badass, she's a fighter, and she's very, very passionate about all things in life, her work, her job, and her other things. And that's a language that I speak very well, and I am happy to see where it goes.”

As 2022 comes to an end, Liu also discussed his and Hsu's 2023 resolutions, telling People, “Hers is to be a better texter. Mine is, it's always exercising more, cause I'm not. I'm never exercising enough. I think it's maybe put the phone away a little bit more [too].”

“Just try to limit screen time, not spend that much [time on my devices],” he continued. “I feel like we're always just mindlessly scrolling, and there's no more guilty person of that than me. So maybe if I can limit my screen time, I won't tweet as much. I'm sure my team would love that.