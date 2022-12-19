Prince Harry and Meghan's son deprived of royal position?

Amid all the drama surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix documentary, majority of people failed to notice that Prince Harry seemed to confirm that his children will not be domiciled in the United Kingdom.

It means that his son Archie will not be eligible for the role of Counsellor of State.

Last month, King Charles proposed that his siblings, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, be named additional Counsellors of State.

His requested change was read to the House of Lords, with Lord Parker of Minsmere reading the monarch's statement, which said adding Anne and Edward would "ensure continued efficiency of public business when I'm unavailable, such as while I'm undertaking official duties overseas."

A month later, the two officially became Counsellors of State and the act was amended.

Counsellors of State are authorized to carry out most of the official duties of the sovereign. These counsellors include the spouse of the sovereign, and the next four people in the line of succession who are over the age of 21.

The current Counsellors of State for King Charles are Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew, and Princess Beatrice.