Katie Price says her son Harvey smashes window after being scared

Katie Price has revealed that her eldest son Harvey smashed the front window at her East Sussex mansion after being scared by a noise.
The former glamour model, 44, explained that she asks guests at her £1.4 million house not to slam doors because loud noises can cause her 20-year-old son to lash out.
Harvey, who has reportedly severe autism, a rare complex genetic condition called Prader-Willi syndrome, and is partially blind, can be triggered by sudden noises.
Harvey is Katie's son with her ex, footballer Dwight Yorke.
"Harvey smashed my front window yesterday cos someone slammed it," she said. Adding in a new interview with The Times, "That’s what triggers him."
Royal Family believes Prince Harry speaks someone else words to damage monarchy, a source has claimed
Gwyneth Paltrow answers whether she is friendly with Chris Martin, Ben Affleck, and Brad Pitt, whom she had a...
Earlier this year, Amanda Holden enjoyed a trip to Europe
Rohit Shetty's next directorial will be Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh
Sara Ali Khan has multiple projects lined up in the coming year
Karisma Kapoor shared her vacation pictures from Qatar