Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of 'adding stress' to Queen during her final days

Queen Elizabeth II's death certificate cites old age as the reason for her passing, while a book revealed that she was battling bone marrow cancer, but a new report claims that Meghan and Harry's rift with the royals badly affected Queen's health in her final days.



It is being claimed that "added stress", caused by Prince Harry's departure, "really affected the Queen's health." during her final days.

The rift left behind after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex quit the Firm has a "detrimental" effect on the Queen's health, a source told the Mail on Sunday.

While, a recent biography of Queen Elizabeth II states she had multiple myeloma before she died. An extract from the book published in the Daily Mail depicts how the Queen lived her final years on the throne.

The author writes, "the truth is that Her Majesty always knew that her remaining time was limited."

As per death certificate, the longest-reigning monarch in British history died from old age at 96, but Gyles Brandreth in Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, said she had a form of bone marrow cancer called multiple myeloma in the last period of her life.