Rohit Shetty says Himesh Reshammiya composed song for 'Bol Bachchan' overnight

Rohit Shetty recalls how Himesh Reshammiya composed 'Bol Bachchan' song Chalo Na Naino Se Baan Rey overnight

Rohit Shetty recently discussed the song Chalo Na Naino Se Baan Rey from the movie Bol Bachchan and said that music director Himesh Reshammiya wrote it in one night, according to ETimes.



Rohit revealed that the song was not supposed to be a part of the move originally. However, he called Himesh Reshammiya overnight and the song was made.

Bol Bachchan was a film released in 2012. The film was directed by Rohit Shetty and starred Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, and Prachi Desai in key roles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rohit Shetty's next directorial will be Cirkus. The trailer for Cirkus was released recently and the film will release in theatres on December 23, 2022.

Cirkus is a comedy-drama with an ensemble cast comprising Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Ajay Devgn, Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, and many more.