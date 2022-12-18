King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton decide to cut ties with Meghan and Harry?

King Charles, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, who reportedly made sincere efforts to bring back Prince Harry into the royal fold, seemed to be fedup with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.



The Prince of Wales, according to a well-placed royal source, is sad over his brother's comments about him, and seems to be very upset.

The source added that the senior royals, including King Charles, still believe that Harry is speaking someone else words. And they still love the Duke and won't retaliate to Harry at all as the palace does not want to cut ties with him.

However, some media outlets citing source claim that William and Harry are done and their relationship has damaged beyond repair.



After Harry's claims, the Royal Family appeared together and put on a dazzling show of unity at Kate Middleton’s carol concert on Thursday. King Charles and Camilla specially honoured to William and his wife Princess of Kate with their presence amid Harry and Meghan's show.

Meghan and Harry reportedly want a face-to-face meeting with members of the Firm to talk through their grievances. Meghan and Harry want the Royal Family to acknowledge the pain and hurt they put the couple through.



But' some royal experts have suggested Meghan and harry to admits their fault in the ongoing disputes if they are really serious to make amends with the royal family

