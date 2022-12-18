Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘the two most ungrateful people on Earth’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been called the ‘two most ungrateful people on Earth’.



This claim has been brought to light by royal expert Nile Gardiner.

Gardiner began by telling Express UK, “In many respects, Meghan and Harry are the two most ungrateful people on earth. They have no sense of gratitude toward the royal family whatsoever or the British people.”



“The monarchy represents the British people. This Netflix documentary is not only insulting to the royal family, but it is also a slap in the face to the British people as well.”

“Meghan has no sense of public service towards the British people” Mr Gardiner also added.

“In Buckingham Palace, there will be a great deal of unhappiness and sadness in regards to Meghan and Harry”

“This documentary series will be seen as a monumental betrayal of the royal family and will be viewed as an all-out assault against the British monarchy.”