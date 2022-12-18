King Charles undecided over Lilibet, Archie royal titles?

King Charles will reportedly decide over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s children Archie and Lilibet royal titles after the release of much-anticipated memoir ‘Spare’ by the Duke.
Prince Harry’s tell-all book is believed to be out on January 10, 2023.
According to Mirror UK, King Charles, 74 will wait until the release of Spare before making a decision on Archie and Lilibet royal titles.
The publication, citing The Sunday Times, reported Charles, who became king in September, will not make a decision on if his grandchildren can use their royal titles and HRH stylings until after the release of Spare.
The report quoted a close source to the monarch as saying: “Let’s wait and see, no final decisions have been made.”
Archie and Lilibet became Prince and Princess, and moved up in the line of succession after King Charles became monarch following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September.
As per royal protocols created by King George V in 1917, the children and grandchildren of a sovereign have the automatic right to the title HRH and prince or princess.
