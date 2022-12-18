Meghan Markle’s ‘done nothing’ but make an ‘impressionable man- child fall heavily in love’

Meghan Markle is being hounded amid claims her ‘only accomplishment’ in life is making a ‘man-child fall heavily in live with her’.
This claim has been made by British journalist Petronella Wyatt in a new piece for The Sun.
Wyatt began by saying, “Before Meghan joined the Royal Family, she was an inconsequential television actress staring at the abyss of bit-parts in B-movies.”
“It was only her marriage to Harry, and the generosity shown to her by the late Queen, that made her a star.”
“The Royal Family turned a virtual unknown into a household name, sprinkling its unique brand of regal magic on her wedding to Prince Harry, while the British public stood up and cheered.”
“Meghan had done nothing to deserve this sort of fame apart from persuading an impressionable man- child to fall heavily in love, by telling him what he wanted to hear.”
“And like all narcissists, she felt not a jot of gratitude or loyalty towards her royal benefactors.”
