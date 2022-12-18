Britney Spears’ father Jamie reflects on her relationship with ‘estranged children’

Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears spoke about his role in the singer’s conservatorship one year on after it ended.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, Jamie, 70, defended the controversial legal order that sparked worldwide outrage.
He noted that court order did not destroy Britney’s relationship with her sons Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16, — claiming that it made it possible for her to rebuild it.
Britney, 41, shares Preston and Jayden with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, 44.
Jamie told The Sun on Sunday, “I don’t believe she would’ve got the kids back without the conservatorship.”
Jamie shared custody with the boys’ father Kevin, and says they worked together to make sure they saw their mother whenever possible, during those 13 years of conservatorship.
“They didn’t miss time with their mother. They didn’t miss time with their father. Not many people knew that. The main purpose was to get Britney back with her kids in a comfortable relationship,” he said.
“My relationship with Kevin gave them a sense of peace, and of protection. Kevin will tell you this too — it was us who raised the kids. I just did what I was supposed to do or felt like I needed to do,” he noted.
Britney lives with her husband, model Sam Asghari, in Los Angeles.
