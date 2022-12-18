Photo: Wednesday's Jenna Ortega shows off daring new hairstyle

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega has just debuted her brand-new edgy hairstyle that has wound up her entire fanbase.

The star’s new look came jampacked with a net ensemble, dramatic eyeliner and even a silver waist trainer that has fans gushing over.

The entire look has also been paired up with Wednesday’s statement white colar, and also a black silk tie.

This new look is in stark contrast to Wednesday Addams’ iconic braids which have been well received by international audiences.

This new bob and fringe feature layers that drop down to her shoulders, with many sharp edges.

Check it out Below:







