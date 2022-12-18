Brad Pitt 'comfortable' with new ladylove Ines De Ramon: Insider

Brad Pitt is chiming in the new year with his new lady love.
The actor is all set to mark the start of 2023 with new rumored girlfriend, Ines De Ramon.
An insider tells People this week: “Ines said that Brad is very sweet.”
“It’s not serious yet but he’s comfortable and they’re having fun together," another added.
Ines and Brad “met through a mutual friend” and as per sources, the Bullet Train star is “really into” her.
Ines has recently come out of a marriage with actor Paul Wesley. Brad, on the contrary, is currently fighting a custody battle for his children against ex-wife Angelina Jolie.
