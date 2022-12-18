Chrissy Teigen, John Legend go ‘all out’ for Christmas: Photos

Chrissy Teigen has just taken to social media with a sneak peek into this year’s Christmas plans.



Chrissy Teigen has showed off what her 2022 Christmas looks like via social media.

The cookbook author showed off her grand night out, in anticipation for the big day, with a collection of pictures.

The pictures in question, shared to Instagram feature everything from ugly Christmas sweaters to Santa’s Workshop visits, no-expense-spared decorations and a grand spread.

Even Teigen’s kids were all decked out in their festive ensembles, while Miles donned a Christmas themed Tree-Rex jumper, Luna had on a dress with a festive bear.

However, those who went all out this year weren’t the kids but Teigen and her husband John Legend.

In some of the snaps the pair can be seen posing on top of Santa’s chair in tinseled sweaters that also offered a glimpse into Teigen’s pregnant belly.

Check it out Below:







