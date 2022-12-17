Sonam Kapoor exudes charm in all-black attire

Sonam Kapoor is a fashion queen of Bollywood town. She never fails to impress her fans with her charm.
Recently, the actress arrived in Delhi for a store launch. At the venue of the launch, she was seen wearing a black full-sleeved dress with a deep neck cut.
The Neerja actress dropped pictures in which she looked stunning in her black dress.
The actress is the brand ambassador of several renowned brands.
Recently, she and her husband Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child on August 20, 2022.
