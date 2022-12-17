Hansika Motwani shares more photos from her wedding ceremony

Hansika Motwani has been treating the fans with glimpses from her wedding festivities with Sohael Khaturiya.
On Saturday, the Jaadu actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a few beautiful moments from her wedding festivities with husband Sohael Khaturiya.
She is seen posing alone in a few pictures, in others with husband, her mother, and her brother.
The duo tied the knot on 4th December this year in a lavish Sindhi wedding in Jaipur.
