David, Victoria Beckham hope new year will bring Brooklyn back in their lives

After a stressful year full of family feuds, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham hope the new year will bring their family together.
The couple wants their strained relationship with eldest son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz to heal even if they do not join them for Christmas this year.
An insider told Closer Magazine that the fashion designer has been dealing with “massive blow” ever since Brooklyn said he won’t be coming home for Christmas.
Victoria cried a few tears after he revealed that he and his better wife would spend the holiday with her billionaire family at their home in Florida.
“She is really upset. It's causing even more tension than before,” the source said. “Brooklyn doesn't see what the issue is and has promised that they'll be taking it in turns each year."
However, the source said that Posh Spice would not let it go "without a fight" as she "is tempted to tell Nicola that she’s going to invite them over during the holidays and, if there are split festivities, everyone will be disappointed."
The insider added, “David and Vic would love for Brooklyn and Nicola to make it over at some point, but if they don’t, all they can hope is that tensions ease in 2023 and that they can all mark the new year as a fresh start for everyone.”
