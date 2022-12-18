Helena Bonham Carter recalls the 'painful' breakup with Tim Burton

Helena Bonham Carter recently reflected on her "painful" breakup with director Tim Borton and talked about her mourning period.



On December 14, Helena Bonham Carter recalled her breakup with Tim Borton at the Therapy Works podcast and talked about the mourning period afterward where she "always wanted to wear black."

According to People, the 56-year-old actress said, "I wanted to wear something to indicate to people that I'm not my normal self."

Justifying her wardrobe choice, she said, "I'm in mourning, and I'm under reconstruction."

Helena continued, "We should bring back a uniform for mourning because it gives an indication to people that you're not yourself and nor should you be yourself.

She added, "I think we still have trouble admitting vulnerability and there's a judgment about it that we should be strong. We have to honor and respect loss. We have to press pause."

Helena, and Tim Borton, who is famous for directing Corpse Bride and Edward Scissorhands, dated from 2001 to 2014 and they share son Billy, 19, and daughter Nell, 15.