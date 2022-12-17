Brad Pitt reveals he was ‘OK’ for ‘improvised’ intimate scene with Margot Robbie

Brad Pitt revealed his reaction to the on-screen intimate scene with co-star Margot Robbie in the upcoming film, Babylon.

The Bullet Train star responded to the speculations following the Suicide Squad actress’ revelation that she improvised an intimate scene with Pitt in the upcoming flick.

Pitt, 58, revealed that he was pretty much ‘OK’ with the unscripted lip lock. The Fight Club actor shared that after Robbie pitched the idea to their director, Damien Chazelle, "I said, ‘when else am I going to get a chance,’ so yeah, let’s have this.'"

"We’ve been in three films together, and this is the first time we’ve had a scene together," he referred to Once Upon a Time In Hollywood and The Big Short.

The Barbie actress, 32, previously revealed about the ‘improvised’ kissing scene to Entertainment Weekly, confessing, "I thought, 'When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt? I’m just going to go for it.'"

Robbie recalled Chazelle’s reaction, saying, "[He] was like ... 'Wait, hold on. You just wanna kiss Brad Pitt.' And I was like, ‘Oh, so sue me. This opportunity might never come up again.’"

Beside Pitt and Robbie, Babylon cast includes, Tobey Maguire, Diego Calva, Phoebe Tonkin, Olivia Wilde and more.

Babylon will release in theatres on December 23.