BTS Jin's brother gave him pocket money for military training?

BTS Jin's brother has a hilarious response to a comment asking him if he paid pocket money to Jin for his military training.

BTS Jin's brother, Kim Seok Jung posted a picture on his social media, wishing him well. The picture featured a picture of a purple banner that read, "Welcome to the army, BTS Kim Seokjin and all the military trainees."

According to Koreaboo, Kim Seok Jung's friend commented on the post, asking him if he had given his younger brother (Jin) any pocket money or if he should have given some himself so that Jin could buy from the PX (Post Exchange).

Post Exchange is "a retail store on an army installation that sells goods and services to military personnel and their dependents and to certain authorized civilian personnel."

The hilarious exchange included his friend commenting, "Did you give him some pocket money so he can buy snacks at the PX? Should I have given him some?"

Kim Seok Jung, replied, "I usually receive pocket money from him. You should just give your money to me, too."

Kim Seok Jung has proved that he is really Jin's brother because of his humour. In an earlier instance, Jin won cash on tvN’s You Quiz On The Block, Jin took the prize money from Jo Se Ho and put it in his pocket immediately. After the episode aired, Jin shared a selfie on Weverse and revealed, "I’m saving it until I have enough money to bathe in it."

Kim Seok Jung posted a hilarious picture of a bathtub that had a few coins thrown in it as a response to Jin’s post. He also hilariously referred to Jin as his hyung, although he is Jin’s hyung.