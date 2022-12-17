Sam Worthington shares his humble past before 'Avatar' stardom: 'Sold Everything I Owned'

Sam Worthington sheds a light on his humble past before bagging a life-changing role in Avatar in 2009.

In an interview with Variety, Sam Worthington revealed that his life looked a lot different before reading for the character of Jake Sully in director James Cameron's sci-fi blockbuster.

According to People, Worthington said, "I sold everything I owned to my mates because I didn't like who I was."

Talking about his existential crisis, he said, "I needed to get the heck out. I was living in Sydney, and every time I would go to the bar, people would recognize me. I was rebelling against that."

The 46-year-old revealed that he remodeled his hatchback, back in the day, to fit his mattress inside of it, allowing him to live on the road.

Worthington also talked about his relationship with fame and the breach of privacy because of it.

"I'd go haywire over someone asking me for a photograph or taking a photograph of me," said Worthington, who settled an assault case against him over a scuffle with a photographer in New York back in 2014. "If someone approached me, my anxiety would go through the roof."

