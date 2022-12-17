Donald Glover attached to Sony-Marvel Film Spider-Man Villain Hypno-Hustler

Donald Glover is attached to star in and produce the Sony-Marvel film Spider-Man villain Hypno-Hustler.
The project at Sony Pictures' Marvel universe is in the earliest stages for which Donald Glover is reported to produce and star in a movie based on Hypno-Hustler.
According to Variety, Hypno-Hustler was first introduced in Marvel comics in 1978. The villain is "one of Spider-Man’s more obscure villains, with the ability to hypnotize his victims with his guitar. By day, he’s known as Antoine Desloin, lead singer of a band called the Mercy Killers — they use their music to rob their audiences."
Just like other Sony's live-action Marvel movies, Spider-Man himself won't be a part of the movie.
Glover appeared in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming as Aaron Davis, the uncle of Miles Morales, the Black teenager introduced in Marvel comics in 2011 who eventually becomes Spider-Man. Glover also voiced Miles in the 2015 Disney XD series Ultimate Spider-Man.
Hypno-Hustler is the latest Spider-Man character to get a feature film after 2018’s Venom, 2022’s Morbius, 2023’s Kraven the Hunter, and 2024’s Madame Web.
