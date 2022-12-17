Kate Middleton’s video of public curtsy to King Charles goes viral

Kate Middleton’s video of first ever public curtsy to Charles as King goes viral

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has seemingly won the heart of his father-in-law King Charles when she greeted the monarch with a curtsy at Westminster Abbey.



It was Kate Middleton’s first ever public curtsy for King Charles as monarch and the video of it has taken the internet by storm.

In the video, doing rounds on social media, when King Charles arrives at Westminster Abbey, Kate Middleton offered him a kiss on either cheek before dipping into a low curtsy.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla attended Together At Christmas concert, hosted by the Princess on Thursday.

Kate Middleton and Prince William also offered a similar greeting to Camilla.

Meanwhile, King Charles went on to greet Kate and William’s kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte with a kiss on either cheek.