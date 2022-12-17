Meghan Markle was surveilling mother as she spoke to Netflix, says expert

Meghan Markle is directing her mother's words in Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

In the show, Doria Ragland, is spotted talking about her struggles as the Duchess of Sussex's mom and immense media scrutiny.

While she discussed how her daughter's years in the UK had been tough, body language expert Jesus Enrique Rosas noticed that Doria was speaking to somebody ahead of her confessional for the cameras.

He says in a video message: “I’m sure you noticed Doria was rehearsing her words in some way [at the very beginning].

“She looks upwards and begins vocalising some words, we can’t possibly know what she was saying at that moment - maybe she was humming or singing a song to pacify herself? That would mean she was a little bit nervous.

“The gesture I wanted to point out was when she looked to her left - which she doesn't do at any other point, and she smiles. So maybe Meghan was right next to her?

“The only other two signals are a subtle lip pressure at the start and the look of being a bit concerned at the end,” he added.

Doria was asked by the interviewer: “Start off by introducing yourself to us.”

She replied: “Sure. My name is Doria and I’m Meghan’s mom. And um, the last five years have been challenging. Yeah.”

Jesús watched this clip and commented: “We begin to see the first signals of nervousness – remember we can’t jump to body language conclusions with just one or two signals, we have to stack them so we can have a more solid idea of what’s going on.

“In this case, she starts with her head towards the interviewer, that’s nice, she’s willing to be there. After, just answering ‘My name is Doria and…the last five years have been challenging, she pulls her head back.

"Her head is backward, it’s a bit resistant - it’s just one signal but maybe she is camera-shy?

"And the other thing is the rapid blinking when she says ‘the last five years have been challenging.’”

The body language expert suggests: “It’s worth noticing that these clips [of Doria] are heavily edited because the gesture and the posture are not the same where one ends and the other one begins. So we have to take that into account.

“This moment we have several signals of her being nervous; notice that she tries to fit herself in the seat, she has a couple of signal shoulder shrugs, her left should go up [and down].

“When she says ‘a little bit of my experience, you know, as her mum’ she looked to one side, the left in the same direction ‘as her mum’ referring to Meghan. It was highly likely Meghan was standing beside the camera and lighting.

“Another signal of her being nervous is when she repeats ‘you know, as her mum’. Well, we already know she’s her [Meghan’s] mum, it’s odd but could just be nervousness.