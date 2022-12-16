Ranbir Kapoor’s cameo in Govinda Naam Mera, fans can’t stop going crazy

Ranbir Kapoor's cameo in Govinda Naam Mera has left fans gushing

Ranbir Kapoor has played a cameo in Govinda Naam Mera and its safe to say, he has won over audience.

Ranbir’s screen presence is as charming as ever and he has truly made his presence count. Fans have somehow found the clip and right after finding it, it was shared on Twitter. The film was released on Disney+Hotstar and up till now, it has received good responses.

In the scene Ranbir is sharing space with Vicky and Kiara. He is seen dressed in colorful attire saying Mein ek film produce kar rha hu, director ko bol raha hu tum dono ko phone kare," to which Vicky asks if he would be playing the role of hero, to which Ranbir says, "Ranveer Singh, tera favourite!"

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt. He is recently blessed with a baby girl.