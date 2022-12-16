BLACKPINK inspired LE SSERAFIM’s Kazuha to become K-Pop idol: Here's how

BLACKPINK has inspired LE SSERAFIM's Kazuha and changed her whole mindset to become a K-pop idol.
The popular South Korean group LE SSERAFIM managed by SOURCE MUSIC, recently appeared on Showterview With Sunmi.
During conversation with Sunmi one of the key member of the band Kazuha was asked why she decided to become a K-Pop idol as she has been passionate about ballet dancing since she was 3
Kazuha disclosed that she was inspired by the girl band BLACKPINK. She also revealed that she saw one of their music videos by chance one day and was so inspired.
The 19-year-old singer described the experience as being “mind-blowing.”
"One day, I came across a music video of BLACKPINK. It felt very new to me who had only been doing ballet. It was very mind-blowing, and it made me dream of performing like them one day." She said.
