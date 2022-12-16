Princess Eugenie features in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix docuseries: Watch

Prince Andrew’s daughter Princess Eugenie, who shares a close bond with her cousin Prince Harry, continued to support the Duke and his family.



Princess Eugenie, extended her support to Sussexes by featuring in the final episode of ‘Harry and Meghan’ Netflix docuseries.

In the footage, Eugenie can be seen playing with Archie on a beach in California.

According to Hello magazine, it is believed the clip was recorded around the time when Eugenie visited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in US back in February, and joined him at the Super Bowl.

Eugenie was one of the first family members to know about Harry’s romance with Meghan.

She also shares a close bond with Harry and Meghan’s children, Archie and Lilibet.

Prince Harry and Meghan piled fresh criticism on the British royals in new episodes of their documentary series.