‘Pathaan First Day First Show’ trends on twitter after Shah Rukh Khan’s KIFF speech

SRK's 'Pathaan' receives support on Twitter by fans amid boycott 'Pathaan' trend

Shah Rukh Khan's KIFF speech, where he talked about positivity and shared his viewpoint regarding social media, has given way to new Twitter hashtags.

Since the release of Pathaan’s first song Besharam Rung, the film is being trolled on social media. The actor did not comment anything about the boycott trends but in the speech he probably hinted towards the trolls as he stated: “Hamare jaise positive log zinda hai.

Soon after the new hashtags started trending on the internet like; ‘Pathaan First Day First Show’ and ‘Pathaan Dekhega Hindustan’, reports IndiaToday.

In Madhya Pradesh Indore, the government has asked the makers to remove certain scenes from the song Besharam Rung, otherwise the authorities will consider on releasing the film in the city.

Pathaan which is slated to release on January 25, 2023 is directed by Siddharth Aanad and also features John Abraham and Deepika Padukone apart from Shah Rukh Khan.