Mahira Khan to team up with ‘Bin Roye’ co-star Humayun Saeed for project ‘Aaj Rung Hai’

Mahira Khan was last seen in 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'

Mahira Khan and Humayun Saeed are all set to team up once again after Bin Roye for another exciting project named Aaj Rung Hai.

Nadeem Baig's directorial project has been written by National Award winner writer Zanjabeel Asim.

The news has been confirmed by the two stars. Mahira, taking it to her twitter, replied to a fan who asked the actress “when we can expect to see @iamhumayunsaeed and you @TheMahiraKhan together? #AskMahira.



Khan reposted her fan’s post and wrote: “I hope very very soon.. kyun @iamhumayunsaeed?”

Saeed also responded to the Superstar actor’s post, wrote: “Yess v soon… film ka naam bhi bta dun??”

Fans are eagerly waiting to watch the first glimpse of the upcoming project and they are hoping for the makers to release it as soon as possible.

Humayun Saeed and Mahira Khan were last seen in drama Bin Roye written by Farhat Ishtiaq. The project gained massive appreciation from the viewers who also appreciated the chemistry the two shared on-screen.