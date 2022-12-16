Mahira Khan to team up with ‘Bin Roye’ co-star Humayun Saeed for project ‘Aaj Rung Hai’

Mahira Khan and Humayun Saeed are all set to team up once again after Bin Roye for another exciting project named Aaj Rung Hai.
Nadeem Baig's directorial project has been written by National Award winner writer Zanjabeel Asim.
The news has been confirmed by the two stars. Mahira, taking it to her twitter, replied to a fan who asked the actress “when we can expect to see @iamhumayunsaeed and you @TheMahiraKhan together? #AskMahira.
Khan reposted her fan’s post and wrote: “I hope very very soon.. kyun @iamhumayunsaeed?”
Saeed also responded to the Superstar actor’s post, wrote: “Yess v soon… film ka naam bhi bta dun??”
Fans are eagerly waiting to watch the first glimpse of the upcoming project and they are hoping for the makers to release it as soon as possible.
Humayun Saeed and Mahira Khan were last seen in drama Bin Roye written by Farhat Ishtiaq. The project gained massive appreciation from the viewers who also appreciated the chemistry the two shared on-screen.
Priyanka and Nick Jonas welcome the baby earlier this year via surrogacy
Taimur Ali Khan will be turning six years old on December 20
Sam Asghari admits he personally doesn't like Britney Spears sharing her explicit images online
Vivek Oberoi is widely known for his character 'Maya' in 'Shootout at Lokhandwala'
King Charles and Camilla arrived at Westminster Abbey for Together at Christmas concert organized by Kate Middleton
In July, Spacey pleaded not guilty to five similar charges against three men between 2005 and 2013 in London and...