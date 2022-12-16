‘What do Prince Harry, Meghan Markle now about the daily struggle’ of the public?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been called out for attempting to ‘cry’ about their own plight while the rest of the world struggles to afford the basics.
This claim has been made by royal photographer Arthur Edwards.
He started by writing for The Sun, “They have a mansion in California, private planes, luxury cars, security and are being paid a fortune to say whatever they like about the Royal Family.”
He also added, “I don’t believe the royals refused to provide help with her mental health issues. All she had to do was to pick up the phone to a doctor and they would be round straight away.”
“What puzzles me is why Harry didn’t use Netflix’s global platform to raise awareness of the charities he has worked so hard for.”
“It is time for him to move on to something worthwhile rather than simply attacking the House of Windsor.”
