Prince William talks of ‘duty to serve’ amid Prince Harry’s Netflix attacks

Prince William, in a lovely Christmas tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth, on Thursday, December 15, 2022, talked about the duty ‘to serve’ at the Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey.

William’s appearance came hours after Prince Harry claimed in his Netflix show Harry & Meghan that William ‘screamed’ at him ahead of his exit from the royal family in 2020 and also hinted that William ‘bullied’ him out of the royal family.

However, Prince William and Kate appeared unphased at the cheery service, attended by senior royals including King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, which was dedicated to the late Queen Elizabeth.

In what appeared to be a telling moment from the event, William chose to read out the late Queen’s Christmas speech from 2012 about ‘unity and togetherness’.

“At Christmas I am always struck by how the spirit of togetherness lies also at the heart of the Christmas story. A young mother and a dutiful father with their baby were joined by poor shepherds and visitors from afar…” William read out.

He continued: “This is the time of year when we remember that God sent his only son ‘to serve, not to be served’. He restored love and service to the centre of our lives in the person of Jesus Christ.”

“It is my prayer this Christmas Day that his example and teaching will continue to bring people together to give the best of themselves in the service of others,” the Prince of Wales also added.

The speech came hot on the heels of Prince Harry alluding that King Charles lied to him and that William tried to sabotage his wife Meghan Markle’s lawsuit against British tabloids , among many other explosive claims.