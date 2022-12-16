Britney Spears tells sister Jamie Lynn to not let ‘people’ control her thoughts

File footage

Britney Spears posted a special message for her younger sister Jamie Lynn on her Instagram handle on Thursday, leaving fans stunned.

The Toxic crooner has advised her estranged sister, 31, to see her ‘self-worth’ and not let other people control her life — referencing her own challenges.

Spears, 41, captioned the post, “Jamie Lynn, you need to feel self-worth being my sister !!!” She went on to add, “Just look UP sweetheart … remember IT’S NOT WHAT YOU SEE, IT’S WHAT’S IN YOUR HANDS !!!”

The Criminal singer also slammed social media and technology for twisting the Zoey 101 star’s perception of her older sister, telling her to “never forget where you came from.”

Spears added, “As we all look down on our high tech phones today to find purpose and connect with this thing called Earth … Cause you finally expose your [expletive] to the world !!! Have the BIRDS HEARD ??? Hopefully they can get KIND messages today.”

Spears’ cryptic post came just weeks after she shocked fans by praising her “inspiring” sister in a birthday post amid their ongoing feud.

“It’s my b-day but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you …,” the Hold Me Closer singer wrote in a since-deleted post.