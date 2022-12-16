Stephen 'tWitch' Boss had 'multiple' projects lined up for 2023 before untimely death

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss was going to have a busy year ahead before his sudden death.



A source revealed to People that Boss and his wife Allison Holker Boss had “multiple shows, brand deals and projects in pre-production for the upcoming year.”

Another insider also shared to the outlet that the late dancer was looking forward to working. “He was so excited about all of the projects he had coming up and was very involved day to day.”

According to the outlet, Boss rose to fame as a contestant on MTV's The Wade Robson Project before becoming a runner-up on Star Search. He later competed on So You Think You Can Dance in 2008, ending season 4 as a runner-up and later returning as an All-Star. He was a judge when the show returned in 2022.

In 2014, Boss joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show as a guest DJ. He eventually became a permanent fixture on the series and was elevated to co-executive producer status in 2020.

There has been no word on tWitch’s role on SYTYCD, or on a 2023 season, via People.

According to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, he 40-year-old professional dancer died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. His death occurred on Tuesday, December 13th, 2022, at a motel in the Encino area of Los Angeles.

Boss’ wife, Allison, announced the death of the late beloved dancer in a heart-breaking statement.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband, Stephen, has left us,” she had said. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”