Royal family stands united behind Prince William





The Palace may not be commenting on today's episodes, but the Royal Family's united front at this evening's Together At Christmas carol service is a message in itself, said journalist Omid Scobie in an obvious reference to the release Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's fresh attack in second part of their Netflix documentary.

The journalist, who is also the author of Meghan Markle and Harry's biography "Finding Freedom", shared a collage of pictures featuring members of the British royal family.

The event was held at Westminster Abbey on December 15.

In the latest part of the series, Harry said the royals lied to protect his brother Prince William and but were not willing to defend in him with truth.



