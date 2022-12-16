Royal fans praise Prince William, Kate Middleton amid Harry and Meghan's attack

Royal fans showered love on Kate Middleton and Prince William as the royal family reunited at Westminster Abbey for a Christmas carol service hours after Prince Harry and Meghan dropped more bombs on the palace Thursday.

As William and his wife Catherine arrived for a Christmas carol service, fans shouted "Kate, we love you" and "William, we love you".

It comes after Harry and Meghan's documentary aired on Netflix Thursday, with the Sussexes making new claims against the Royal Family, including William.

The Duke of Sussex, in the final volume of his and Meghan's Netflix documentary, has claimed: "It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that just simply weren't true, and my grandmother quietly sit there and sort of take it all in."

Despite Harry and Meghan's allegations against the palace in their latest episodes, Prince and Princess Wales continued their royal functions as usual and graced an event at Westminster Abbey on December 15.

A well-wisher Ella Santis, 32, held a sign outside Westminster Abbey that praised Prince William while branding his brother, Prince Harry, as a 'boy' in the wake of the Sussexes' Netflix documentary

Ms Santis voiced her frustrations with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and held a sign that described Harry as a "boy".



It read: "Thank you Prince William for doing what every person in Britain would like to have done: To tell that 'boy' a few truths."

On social media, the reaction to Meghan and Harry's latest claims has been split, with some praising the Sussexes for sharing their side of the story, while others have suggested the six-hour series did not include any new revelations.

