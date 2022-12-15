Will Smith leaves his daughter shocked as he shows ‘real-life’ slavery devices

Will Smith recently addressed the “gruelling and transformative” process of filming his new movie Emancipation, leaving his daughter Willow shocked.



During latest episode of Red Table Talk, Will revealed the “terrifying experience of psychologically losing himself to his character Peter.

“I wanted to show you guys in real life some of the brutal, dehumanising devices that were used during slavery,” said Will.

Later, Will showed all the devices, starting with a neck device which used to keep slaves from running away.

Willow remarked, “Why do we need to see that?”

To this, Will responded, “You have to know”

Jaden, on the other hand, reacted in disbelief, stating, “Wow, this is insane.”

“This is like the ones that were in the movie that had the bells,” noted Jaden.

Will asked, “Who even dreams this up?”

“Imagine, somebody puts that on your neck, they can take any of you away. They could rape anybody they want, whenever they want,” explained the Hancock actor.

Will shared, “For me as an actor, my image was you guys and imagining being pulled away. Just imagine somebody comes in here right now and beats me and snatches me away, and you guys don’t know if you’ll ever see me again.”

“That is the legacy of slavery in America,” he added.