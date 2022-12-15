Angelina Jolie takes daughter Zahara Washington DC to advocate for crime victim legislation

Angelina Jolie caught attention with her latest visit to Washington DC as she was spotted with her daughter Zahara to advocate for crime victim legislation.

The 47-year-old actress and the teenager born in Hawassa, Ethiopia - who were seen on an outing together in Los Angeles on Monday - were on Capitol Hill to talk to members of congress.

Angelina took to Instagram to share a snap of Zahara chatting with President pro tempore of the United States Senate Patrick Leahy as they advocated for the Justice for All Reauthorization Act of 2022.

The Tomb Raider star looked every bit the proud parent as she stared adoringly at her child as she chatted up the senior United States senator from Vermont.

She shared a lengthy caption about the piece of legislation that aims to protect crime victims which began: 'I’m in DC this week supporting and working with the many people affected by and fighting for these issues as we jointly urge Congress to pass essential protections for abuse survivors and children in the end-of-year bill package.'

The duo were busy on Capitol Hill as they also met with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in addition to embers of the White House Gender Policy Council.



She concluded the message by writing: ' Join us in calling on Congress to #passJFAA #passFVPSA #passCAPTA

She and ex-husband Brad Pitt, 58, are parents to six children: Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, Shiloh, 16 and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14.