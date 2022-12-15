Vicky Kaushal reveals his favourite Punjabi word

Vicky Kaushal shared the key to leading a happy life, which, in his opinion, is to say 'Haanji.' According to Hindustan Times, he also admitted that his favourite Punjabi word, 'Haanji,' is one that he uses frequently.



Vicky shared that he has a habit of saying 'Haanji' instead of 'Haan' since he is a Punjabi and 'Haanji' is also his favourite Punjabi word. He stated that the secret to having a good life is to agree with people and keep saying 'Haanji.'

Vicky said, "One of my favourite fan-made videos is where a fan had cut all the portions from every interview where I'm saying 'haanji'. So the whole video is just me saying 'Haanji.’”

He further added, "Kyunki ye Punjabiyon mein bachpan mein maar maar ke sikhaya ki 'haa nahi bolna hai, haanji bolna hai'. Secret to a good life is 'Haanji'.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be seen next in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Kiara Advani.